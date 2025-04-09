Jaat advance booking: Sunny Deol’s action-thriller collects THIS amount before April 10 release

Jaat advance booking: Sunny Deol starrer is preparing to debut on the digital screen on April 10, Thursday. Gopichand Malineni directorial movie features Regina Cassandra in female lead and Randeep Hooda as main antagonist.

Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and others play pivotal roles in the movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory. The film marks Sunny Deol’s return to big screen almost after 1.5 years. His last successful movie was 2023 Gadar 2.

Jaat advance booking Film industry tracker Sacnilk figures indicate that the movie witnessed a steady start at the advance booking counters. As per Sacnilk early data, the film has managed to rake in ₹61.34 lakh gross through nearly 36 thousand ticket sales from over 7 thousand shows in the Hindi 2D format.

Furthermore, taking into account block seats, the film has amassed ₹2.67 crore gross.

Maharashtra tops the list with maximum revenue from first day advance booking followed by Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

'Jaat Theme Song' event Two days before the release, the makers of the action-thriller hosted the ‘Jaat Theme Song’ launch event in Delhi. Sunny Deol detailed his perspective on his approach to acting and said, "I’ve always been a director’s actor," at the Jaat title track press conference. He stressed on his commitment to follow the vision of the director and bringing their creative ideas to life on screen.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on Instagram stated, “SUNNY DEOL – ‘JAAT’: THEME SONG ARRIVES... 10 APRIL 2025 RELEASE... Just days before its big release on [Thursday] 10 April 2025, Team #Jaat unveils its high-voltage theme song, featuring #SunnyDeol.”

He added, “The song is penned-sung by #AmritMaan and composed by #Thaman... Choreography by #GaneshAcharya.”

Sunny Deol movie ‘Jaat,’ reportedly made on a budget of ₹100 crore, faces stiff competition from Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar’s 'Good Bad Ugly' which will premiere on the same date. Ajith Kumar's upcoming Kollywood action comedy, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, was made on a budget ₹300 crores, making it the most expensive film for the actor, IMDb reported.