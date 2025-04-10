Jaat audience review: Sunny Deol fans liken action thriller to ‘south masala movie’; check first verdict here

Jaat audience review: Sunny Deol movie ‘Jaat’ opened to an overwhelming response on Thursday, April 10. The most-awaited movie witnessed mixed reactions online. While some likened it to South Indian action movies, others praised the 67-year-old superstar.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X suggested that the advance bookings received poor response but “mass appeal and #SunnyDeol’s strong connect with the heartland audience” could prove to be a game changer with spot booking driving earnings.

Jaat audience review A user wrote on X, “It’s a full-time masala Film. The film might do good business at single screen theatres in B&C centres? But it will hardly find audience at Multiplex theatres. 2* from us.” Another user stated, “it's almost kind of a south action masala movie.. lot of abuses.”

A third user commented, “Jaat is a record breaker mass movie. First half is full of action and emotions while second half is full of thrill, one of great action scenes ever in Indian cinema and lot of emotions.” A fourth user remarked, “Goosebumps guaranteed in one of the best action films from Sunny Deol, with a thrilling entry sequence, intense beach chase, spine-chilling interval block, and mass mayhem in the second half. Don’t miss it at any cost.”

A fifth user replied, “This movie had a very bad story and the direction presentation was very low. There are just unnecessary forced action scenes.” A sixth user added, “Very Disappointing performance by Sunny Deol Not Expected.”

Randeep Hooda, who plays the antagonist Rana Tunga, shared, “Actually, in the movie, Jaat is not just a community, an agent, or an individual; it's an emotion. Jat people are known for their patriotism, justice, action, truth, daring, soft hearts, anger, and love. I am a Jat myself, and when I first heard of the movie, I thought, why am I not playing a Jat role? But then I realized that Sunny Sir is doing the Jat role, and I am happy to be part of this film in the role of Rana Tunga, ” ANI reported.

Ahead of the big day, Sunny Deol visited Tanot Mata Temple in Jaisalmer to offer prayers for the success of his upcoming film. He also shook a leg with BSF jawans on a song from one of his films 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.'

In an interview with ANI, Sunny Deol claimed that he stopped reading reviews years ago as what matters is that the audience should like the movie. "I have been reading reviews for years, and then I stopped. Cinema is made for the audience. What is important is that the audience likes the movie. When we make a movie, we put everything into it, the actor said.

Adding, Gadar superstar said, "I am not saying that reviews are not important, but I don't give much importance to them because I know what I did. Those who buy tickets and go to the theatres should like the movie. That matters a lot."

More about Jaat Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, the movie features an ensemble cast, including Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.