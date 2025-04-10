Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol film beats Salman Khan’s Sikandar in occupancy, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol's latest action entertainer Jaat released on Thursday and performed fairly better than Salman Khan's Sikandar in terms of occupancy. The opening day earnings of Jaat are much better than the advance booking sales. However, considering a pan-India film, the numbers are still looking weak as Hindi films continue its lull period at the box office.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol-starrer registered ₹7.59 crore on its release day. These are the live data presented by the website which are subject to change. The final figure will only be out after the night show.

Jaat's advance booking wrapped up on Wednesday night. It grossed ₹2.37 crore in pre-sales for its opening day, as per the website. While the day 1 collection is over three times the advance figures, it is still less than Sunny's last film, Gadar 2 which raked in 17.60 crore in pre-sales alone.

Jaat vs Sikandar On the other side, Jaat recorded an overall 12.89% occupancy among the Hindi audience. It is way better than its main opponent at the ticket window, Sikandar. The Salman Khan film had 8.93% Hindi occupancy.

Delhi recorded the highest number of screenings for Jaat with 1,442 shows; next on the list is Mumbai with 982 shows and Ahmedabad with 666 shows. Chennai stood out with the highest occupancy at 28.50%, owing to only 15 screenings of the film.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about Jaat: “#OneWordReview… #Jaat: POWER-PACKED.”

Rating the film with 3.5 stars, he added, “#SunnyDeol roars again... A full-on mass entertainer, driven by three major strengths: #Sunny's heroism, seeti-maar dialogues and zabardast action... A mass-friendly package that delivers what it promises. #JaatReview Director #GopichandhMalineni – known for crafting solid entertainers in #Telugu cinema – presents a rooted, rustic tale loaded with mass-frendly moments... The entire first half rests on the #SorryBol episode – the highlight of the film. Hiccups? Yes, the writing could've been sharper and more concise in the second half, and the drama isn't as impactful in this hour... But hey, it's a hardcore #SunnyDeol entertainer, so just sit back and go with the flow. #SunnyDeol is terrific – catering to his fan base and that large segment of moviegoers that craves well-crafted entertainers... The kind of heroism he brings to the screen is sorely missing in most #Hindi films today. #RandeepHooda is excellent as the antagonist – the director presents him as a truly menacing force... #VineetKumarSingh is in top form, does immense justice to his character. The background score amplifies the heroism, the cinematography beautifully captures the earthy textures, and the action sequences are executed with thunderous impact. Final word? #Jaat is an ode to the masala cinema we've cherished for years – a genre that's sadly missing from the #Hindi cinema landscape today... The film delivers what the audience craves: a big-screen entertainer (sic).”

Jaat Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu.