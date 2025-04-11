Jaat Box Office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol movie leaves Salman Khan’s Sikandar in hot soup, earns THIS amount

Jaat Box Office collection Day 1: Sunny Deol’s “mass entertainer” movie opened to an overwhelming response on Thursday, April 10. One of Bollywood's most-awaited movie could not make as huge an impact as his last film Gadar 2 (2023) which made a massive opening by raking in ₹40.1 crore net in India on its opening day.

Jaat Box Office collection Day 1 Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat marks his Bollywood debut. Sunny Deol movie did a decent business on its first day. Jaat's strong show made it difficult for Salman Khan's Sikandar to continue its box office run that seemed to struggle and managed to rake in only ₹71 lakh in India on its twelfth day in theatres. This marks 80.54 percent drop in earnings as compared with the previous day.

At the same time, Jaat did a business of ₹9.5 crore net in India on Day 1, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jaat review: What experts say? Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a 3.5 star rating to the movie and in a post on X stated, “Jaat is an ode to the masala cinema we've cherished for years – a genre that's sadly missing from the #Hindi cinema landscape today... The film delivers what the audience craves: a big-screen entertainer.”

Meanwhile, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel also gave it 3.5 star rating and called it mass entertainer."#Jaat is a full-on paisa vasool (worth every penny) hardcore mass entertainer. It’s not just packed with action, but also has a solid story, emotional depth, and a villain who matches the hero blow for blow - something we often miss in Hindi films," the post on X states.

More about Jaat In the action-thriller Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist Rana Tunga while the movie features a strong cast. The star cast includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.