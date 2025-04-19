Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol film earns THIS amount as makers remove controversial scene, issue apology

  • Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 2.09 crore on Saturday, Day 10, according to industry tracker Saclink data at 8:05 pm on the day.

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published19 Apr 2025, 09:08 PM IST
Jaat Box Office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol's mass entertainer maintained a decent record
Jaat Box Office collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer maintained a decent record(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat continued its momentum at the box office on Saturday, the 10th day of its release. Jaat clashed with Kesari 2 for the second consecutive day in the theatres as it also battled a recent controversy of hurting religious sentiments.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari 2 earned 6.24 crore on its second day as it clashed with Jaat at the box office. Despite the buzz around the Akshay Kumar movie and the unexpected controversy Jaat landed into, Sunny Deol's movie earned over 2 crore, as per provisional data.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.”

Also Read | Jaat makers remove controversial scene after legal action
Also Read | Jaat BO Day 9: Sunny Deol’s movie withstands Kesari 2 storm; earns...

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10

The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on Monday but managed to stabilise its earnings from Wednesday onwards. Overall, Jaat “delivered healthy returns,” and was “trending on weekdays” which was a big plus.

Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 2.09 crore on Saturday, Day 10, according to industry tracker Saclink data at 8:05 pm on the day.

Over its 10-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 67.74 crore net in India.

Jaat also has Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 88 crore at the worldwide box office till Friday, of which 10.60 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 77.40 crore in India.

Jaat BO Day 10: Occupancy

On Saturday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.95 per cent. Jaipur saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for Sunny Deol movie Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Case filed against Jaat film creators over alleged religious insensitivity

Jaat controversy: Makers remove scene

Jaat makers issued a public apology to the Christian community following legal action over a scene in the movie that allegedly “hurt sentiments.” They said they had removed the scene from the film.

An FIR was lodged against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and three others following the complaint.

The complaint filed by a Christian community leader has alleged the movie, which was released on April 10, contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices, police said.

The filmmakers released a statement and said, “There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect.”

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentJaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol film earns THIS amount as makers remove controversial scene, issue apology
MoreLess
First Published:19 Apr 2025, 09:08 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.