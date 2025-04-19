Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol film earns THIS amount as makers remove controversial scene, issue apology

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat continued its momentum at the box office on Saturday, the 10th day of its release. Jaat clashed with Kesari 2 for the second consecutive day in the theatres as it also battled a recent controversy of hurting religious sentiments.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari 2 earned ₹6.24 crore on its second day as it clashed with Jaat at the box office. Despite the buzz around the Akshay Kumar movie and the unexpected controversy Jaat landed into, Sunny Deol's movie earned over ₹2 crore, as per provisional data.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.”

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10 The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on Monday but managed to stabilise its earnings from Wednesday onwards. Overall, Jaat “delivered healthy returns,” and was “trending on weekdays” which was a big plus.

Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹2.09 crore on Saturday, Day 10, according to industry tracker Saclink data at 8:05 pm on the day.

Over its 10-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹67.74 crore net in India.

Jaat also has Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹88 crore at the worldwide box office till Friday, of which ₹10.60 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹77.40 crore in India.

Jaat BO Day 10: Occupancy On Saturday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.95 per cent. Jaipur saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for Sunny Deol movie Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Kolkata and Delhi-NCR.

Also Read | Case filed against Jaat film creators over alleged religious insensitivity

Jaat controversy: Makers remove scene Jaat makers issued a public apology to the Christian community following legal action over a scene in the movie that allegedly “hurt sentiments.” They said they had removed the scene from the film.

An FIR was lodged against actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and three others following the complaint.

The complaint filed by a Christian community leader has alleged the movie, which was released on April 10, contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices, police said.