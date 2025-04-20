Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol’s movie holds firm despite Kesari 2 picking up pace

Jaat earned almost as much as it did on Friday, a partial holiday. It has continued the streak for nearly four days now. However, Kesari 2's growth may have denied Sunny Deol's movie a chance to enter the 100 crore club.

Arshdeep Kaur
Published20 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST
Film trade analyst said the silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat has maintained a steady hold at the box office for its second Saturday despite Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 picking up pace.

The action movie earned almost as much as it did on Friday, a partial holiday. Jaat has continued the streak for nearly four days now.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kesari Chapter 2 witnessed a fantastic growth on Saturday, Day 2 of its release, while Jaat continued a steady run on Day 10. Kesari 2 saw a growth of 25%-35% in its earnings on Saturday.

Despite a minor change in Jaat's earnings after Kesari 2's release, Sacnilk said the growth of Sunny Deol's movie was “dented” by the positive response to Akshay Kumar's film.

This might also have denied Jaat a chance to enter the 100 crore net club.

However, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.”

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 10

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 3.75 crore on its second Saturday in theatres. Despite being in the same range since Wednesday, the Saturday earnings were 6.25% less than its Friday earnings.

Over its 10-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 69.40 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 10

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 88 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 10.6 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 77.4 crore in India.

Jaat runs into legal trouble for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ of Christians

Jaat actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen were booked in Punjab's Jalandhar for “hurt sentiments” after a Christian community leader, Viklav Gold, alleged the movie contained scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices.

Gold had also questioned the timing of the film's release around Good Friday.

However, soon after, Jaat makers issued a public apology to the Christian community and said they removed the controversial scene from the film.

“There has been a backlash for a specific scene in the film. The scene has been removed from the film with immediate effect. Our intention was not to hurt any religious sentiments,” the filmmakers said in the statement.

 

 

 

 

 

First Published:20 Apr 2025, 09:51 AM IST
