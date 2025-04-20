Jaat Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol’s movie picks up pace on weekend, rises strong against Kesari 2

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 11: Sunny Deol's Jaat improved slightly on Sunday. The film which recorded a growing dip each day, has witnessed growth owing to the Easter holiday. Sunny recently announced Jaat 2 following the success of his film.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 11 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat raked in ₹4.86 crore on Sunday. The film saw an approximate 29.6% increase in earnings from Saturday to Sunday.

The total business made by Jaat now stands at ₹74.26 crore. However, these are live data from the website. The final figures will be up after the night shows.

On day 11, Jaat witnessed an overall 23.06% occupancy among its Hindi audience. Delhi NCR and Ahmedabad continue to lead with the highest number of screenings for Jaat and occupancy.

Jaat close to ₹ 100 crore mark The film is now inching close to the ₹100 crore mark. If it maintains the momentum then it might roughly take another week to hit the milestone. It would be interesting to see how the film performs against Kesari 2 in the next few days.

Earlier in the day, Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “#Jaat continues to dominate in mass circuits, and the film is expected to maintain an uninterrupted run in these sectors until #Raid2 and #TheBhootnii arrive on [Thursday] 1 May. #Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr, Sat 3.90 cr. Total: ₹ 70.09 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice”

Sunny Deol on Jaat 2 Jaat features Sunny and Randeep Hooda in the lead. Giving an update on Jaat 2, Sunny took to his Instagram account and posted a video from a valley.

Surrounded by nature, he appeared in his off-duty look and said in the video, “You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2'= will be even better.”

"I often come to the valleys to wander because I really enjoy it. In a few days, I will soon resume shooting of Border 2," he updated fans.