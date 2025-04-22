Jaat box office collection Day 12: Sunny Deol’s action drama sees significant drop, rakes in THIS amount

Sunny Deol's action-drama film Jaat, which initially received an overwhelming response from audiences, is now witnessing a gradual dip in its box office momentum.

Currently running during a non-holiday period, Jaat's earnings have started to decline significantly. While the film had a strong start and delivered impressive collections in its initial days, the release of Kesari 2 has divided the audience, impacting the box office performance of both films.

Jaat has been in theaters longer than Kesari 2, which seems to have contributed to the sharper decline in its numbers. The film’s Day 12 collection has now been reported, and unfortunately, it marks the lowest single-day earnings so far.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 12 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, earned approximately ₹1.86 crore on Day 12.

Over its 12-day run in theaters, Jaat has earned ₹76.26 crore net in India.

Jaat Occupancy On Monday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 10.36%. Jaipur witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Ahmedabad.

Sunny Deol on Jaat 2 Jaat stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. Giving an update on Jaat 2, Sunny took to his Instagram account and posted a video from a valley.

Surrounded by nature, he appeared in his off-duty look and said in the video, “You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better.”

"I often come to the valleys to wander because I really enjoy it. In a few days, I will soon resume shooting for Border 2," he updated fans.

