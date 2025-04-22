Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol’s film maintains grip against Kesari 2’s ₹99 ticket, earns THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat is maintaining its momentum on Tuesday. The film saw a slight drop which is likely to recover after the night show. Jaat is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat minted ₹1.31 crore. The total earning of the film is ₹77.56 crore.
These are the live data from the website which will be updated post-night shows. There's a fair chance that Jaat will recover the slight dip after the last shows of Tuesday.
On Monday, Jaat earned ₹1.85 crore.
While Jaat's Day 13 earnings may be lower than Kesari Chapter 2’s Tuesday numbers, the two films recorded nearly similar occupancy. Kesari 2 made a business of ₹3.16 crore on 22 April.
Jaat had an overall 12.73% Occupancy on Tuesday. Kesari 2 saw about 16.93% occupancy on the same day after rolling out a special offer with tickets starting at ₹99 only.
Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad continue to lead with highest number of screenings for Jaat.
On day 12, Jaat's India Net Collection was ₹ 76.25 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 102.25 crore on the same day, the Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 102.25 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹90 crore.
Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Jaat's performance"75 NOT OUT... #Jaat crosses the ₹ 75 cr mark, posting a respectable total in Weekend 2... While #KesariChapter2 impacted its performance at urban multiplexes, the film continues to maintain a strong hold in mass-dominated circuits. Sunday, in particular, recorded the best numbers of Weekend 2, reaffirming its solid connect with its core audience. #Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr, Sat 3.90 cr, Sun 5.09 cr. Total: ₹ 75.18 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."
Jaat stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.
The film was released on April 10.
Sunny recently confirmed a sequel to the film, Jaat 2. He promised the film would be even better than Jaat 1. In a video, he said, “You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better.”
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.