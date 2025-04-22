Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol’s film maintains grip against Kesari 2’s ₹99 ticket, earns THIS amount

  • Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's film Jaat has seen a slight dip on Tuesday. It is likely to recover after the night shows.

Sneha Biswas
Published22 Apr 2025, 09:25 PM IST
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's film Jaat released on April 10.
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat is maintaining its momentum on Tuesday. The film saw a slight drop which is likely to recover after the night show. Jaat is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat minted 1.31 crore. The total earning of the film is 77.56 crore. 

These are the live data from the website which will be updated post-night shows. There's a fair chance that Jaat will recover the slight dip after the last shows of Tuesday.

On Monday, Jaat earned 1.85 crore.

Jaat vs Kesari 2

While Jaat's Day 13 earnings may be lower than Kesari Chapter 2’s Tuesday numbers, the two films recorded nearly similar occupancy. Kesari 2 made a business of 3.16 crore on 22 April.

Jaat had an overall 12.73% Occupancy on Tuesday. Kesari 2 saw about 16.93% occupancy on the same day after rolling out a special offer with tickets starting at 99 only.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad continue to lead with highest number of screenings for Jaat.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide

On day 12, Jaat's India Net Collection was 76.25 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was 102.25 crore on the same day, the Worldwide Collection stood at 102.25 crore. Its India Gross Collection was 90 crore.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Jaat's performance"75 NOT OUT... #Jaat crosses the 75 cr mark, posting a respectable total in Weekend 2... While #KesariChapter2 impacted its performance at urban multiplexes, the film continues to maintain a strong hold in mass-dominated circuits. Sunday, in particular, recorded the best numbers of Weekend 2, reaffirming its solid connect with its core audience. #Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr, Sat 3.90 cr, Sun 5.09 cr. Total: 75.18 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Jaat stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film was released on April 10.

Jaat 2

Sunny recently confirmed a sequel to the film, Jaat 2. He promised the film would be even better than Jaat 1. In a video, he said, “You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better.”

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol's film maintains grip against Kesari 2's ₹99 ticket, earns THIS amount
First Published:22 Apr 2025, 09:25 PM IST

    
