Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol’s film maintains grip against Kesari 2’s ₹99 ticket, earns THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat is maintaining its momentum on Tuesday. The film saw a slight drop which is likely to recover after the night show. Jaat is clashing with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 13 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat minted ₹1.31 crore. The total earning of the film is ₹77.56 crore.

These are the live data from the website which will be updated post-night shows. There's a fair chance that Jaat will recover the slight dip after the last shows of Tuesday.

On Monday, Jaat earned ₹1.85 crore.

Jaat vs Kesari 2 While Jaat's Day 13 earnings may be lower than Kesari Chapter 2’s Tuesday numbers, the two films recorded nearly similar occupancy. Kesari 2 made a business of ₹3.16 crore on 22 April.

Jaat had an overall 12.73% Occupancy on Tuesday. Kesari 2 saw about 16.93% occupancy on the same day after rolling out a special offer with tickets starting at ₹99 only.

Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Ahmedabad continue to lead with highest number of screenings for Jaat.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide On day 12, Jaat's India Net Collection was ₹ 76.25 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 102.25 crore on the same day, the Worldwide Collection stood at ₹ 102.25 crore. Its India Gross Collection was ₹90 crore.

Earlier, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on X, formerly Twitter, about Jaat's performance"75 NOT OUT... #Jaat crosses the ₹ 75 cr mark, posting a respectable total in Weekend 2... While #KesariChapter2 impacted its performance at urban multiplexes, the film continues to maintain a strong hold in mass-dominated circuits. Sunday, in particular, recorded the best numbers of Weekend 2, reaffirming its solid connect with its core audience. #Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr, Sat 3.90 cr, Sun 5.09 cr. Total: ₹ 75.18 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice."

Jaat stars Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The film was released on April 10.