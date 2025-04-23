Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol’s film becomes his second highest earner after Gadar 2, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol's film Jaat has become the actor's second-highest earner after Gadar 2. Jaat is close to hitting the ₹100 crore mark.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat minted Rs1.09 crore on its day 14. It is a slight dip in earnings from Tuesday to Wednesday. It is likely to recover after the night shows.

The total business made by Jaat in cinema is ₹79.22 crore. While these are not the final figures, it is still the second-highest-grosser for Sunny Deol.

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted ₹525.7 crore.

Jaat is also the second most successful film in Randeep Hooda's career. He plays the antagonist in the film.

The film now completed its second-week run at the ticket window.

On Wednesday, Jaat had an overall 7.95% occupancy.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide Recently, the producers announced that the film collected ₹102.13 crore at the worldwide box office. Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle. "The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE," read the caption.

Later, Sacnilk mentioned on the website, “Jaat proves to be the second consecutive success for Sunny Deol after the mega blockbuster Gadar 2: The Katha Continues. Before G2, the actor's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was the only 100 crores grosser at the worldwide box office with 132+ crores (without inflation).”

Jaat: Director, cast, release date Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Besides Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

The film released on April 10.

The film will have a sequel, confirmed by Sunny Deol.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Sunny said in the video and added that he will soon resume film shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.