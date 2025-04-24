Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol’s movie crosses ₹100 crore globally; 2nd highest earner after Gadar 2

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat crossed the ₹100 crore mark globally, making it the actor's second-highest earner after Gadar 2.

Advertisement

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted ₹525.7 crore.

The feat comes despite trade analysts' fears for the movie, which is pitched opposite Akshay Kumar's movie. Kesari 2 “might have denied Jaat a chance to enter the ₹100 crore club,” the analysts had said.

Also Read | Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes Jaat 2 for Sunny Deol fans

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 14 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹102.25 crore gross at the worldwide box office, of which ₹12.25 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹90 crore in India.

However, Jaat still has a long way to go to reach the ₹100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 14 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹1.3 crore on Wednesday, Day 14 in theatres.

Advertisement

Over its 14-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹79.44 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat is also the second most successful film in Randeep Hooda's career, who plays the antagonist in the film.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 Typically, a movie needs to collect at least double its budget to become financially successful.

Jaat was reportedly made with ₹100 crore while Kesari Chapter 2 was made with ₹150 crore. Until Day 14, Jaat collected ₹102.25 crore worldwide. In 5 days, Kesari Chapter 2’s worldwide collection was ₹64.40 crore.

It means none of these movies is close to being profitable as of now.

Advertisement

However, no major theatrical release is happening any time soon. The next big release is Raid 2, releasing on May 1.

Also Read | Jaat makers remove controversial scene after legal action

Jaat run into legal woes Jaat makers issued a public apology to the Christian community following legal action over a scene in the movie that allegedly “hurt sentiments.” They said they had removed the scene from the film.

A Christian community leader, Viklav Gold, alleged the movie Jaat contains scenes that disrespect Jesus Christ and Christian religious practices. He also questioned the timing of the film's release around Good Friday.