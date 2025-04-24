Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol’s film earnings plunge, mints THIS amount on Thursday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol's latest film, Jaat, which crossed the 100 crore mark globally on Wednesday, saw a decrease in box office earnings.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, the movie, which is all set to enter the third week on Friday, earned an estimated amount of 1.01 crore on Thursday.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at 80.44 crore until the report was filed.

This is a 30.85 per cent decrease in the occupancy and Sacnilk reported that Jaat had an overall 7.36 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

Looking into the details, Jaat had an overall 9.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Kolkata (14.67%), followed by Jaipur (13%), Bengaluru (9%), NCR (8%), Mumbai (8%) and Pune (7.33%).

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted 525.7 crore.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 107 crore gross at the worldwide box office till Wednesday, of which 13.2 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 93.8 crore in India. Jaat has minted 79.5 crore net in India.

However, Jaat still has a long way to go to reach the 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat: Director, cast, release date

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Besides Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

The film released on April 10.

The film will have a sequel, confirmed by Sunny Deol.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Sunny said in the video and added that he will soon resume film shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.

In the caption, he wrote, "Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success."

