Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol’s movie takes 69% hit in week 2 earnings

After a strong opening, Jaat's earnings plummeted 69% in its second week, totalling 80.69 crore in India. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated25 Apr 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Sunny Deol’s Jaat has also faced legal issues for allegedly hurting religious sentiments, leading to removing a controversial scene from the movie.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat took a 69 per cent hit in earnings as it completed two weeks in theatres.

Advertisement

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat, which was released in theatres on April 10, had witnessed a lush 8-day opening week and had collected 61.65 crore during the run.

However, the movie's week-on-week earnings were hit massively, mainly due to strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Jaat's run-in with controversy and an FIR.

Sacnilk said Jaat earned just 19.04 crore in its second week, which is 69.12 per cent lower than its first week's earnings.

Also Read | Kesari 2 BO Day 7: Akshay Kumar’s movie misses ₹50 crore mark in 1st week

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 15

According to Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie minted 1.19 crore on Thursday, Day 15. Jaat, which saw a 28.95 per cent fall in earnings on Wednesday, was hit by another 11.85 per cent on Thursday.

Over its 15-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 80.69 crore net in India.

Advertisement

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes Jaat 2 for Sunny Deol fans

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 107 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 13.2 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 93.8 crore in India.

Also Read | Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 box office: Who’s winning, Sunny Deol or Akshay Kumar?

Jaat 2 Announced

Sunny Deol has announced that he will be back as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

“You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better,” Sunny said in the video.

Advertisement

The actor will soon resume the shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.

Also Read | Jaat makers remove controversial scene after legal action

Jaat into legal trouble for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ of Christians

Jaat actors Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda and Vineet Kumar, director Gopichand and producer Naveen were booked in Punjab's Jalandhar for “hurt sentiments” of the Christian community.

The filmmakers said they have deleted the controversial scene from the film.

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentJaat Box Office Collection Day 15: Sunny Deol’s movie takes 69% hit in week 2 earnings
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 08:51 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App