Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol's latest movie, Jaat, has breached the ₹100 crore mark globally on Thursday in box office earnings and has entered in the third week.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, the movie, on Friday, earned an estimated amount of ₹75 lakh crore on Friday.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at ₹81.5 crore until the report was filed.

The film registered a 69.02 per cent decrease in the occupancy and Sacnilk reported that Jaat had an overall 7.58 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Looking into the details, Jaat had an overall 9.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Kolkata (13.33%), followed by Jaipur (13%), Bengaluru (11.33%), NCR (9%), Mumbai (8.33%) and Pune (6.67%).

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted ₹525.7 crore.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16: The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹109 crore gross at the worldwide box office till Thursday, of which ₹13.7 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹95.3 crore in India. Jaat has minted ₹80.75 crore net in India.

However, Jaat still has a long way to go to reach the ₹100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat: Director, cast, release date Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Besides Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

The film released on April 10.

The film will have a sequel, confirmed by Sunny Deol.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Sunny said in the video and added that he will soon resume film shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.