Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie earnings decline, mints THIS amount on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: The film registered a 69.02 per cent decrease in the occupancy, and Sacnilk reported that Jaat had an overall 7.58 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Written By Saurav Mukherjee
Updated25 Apr 2025, 10:21 PM IST
Sunny Deol in a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Jaat.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol's latest movie, Jaat, has breached the 100 crore mark globally on Thursday in box office earnings and has entered in the third week.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, the movie, on Friday, earned an estimated amount of 75 lakh crore on Friday.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at 81.5 crore until the report was filed.

The film registered a 69.02 per cent decrease in the occupancy and Sacnilk reported that Jaat had an overall 7.58 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Looking into the details, Jaat had an overall 9.57 per cent Hindi occupancy on Thursday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Kolkata (13.33%), followed by Jaipur (13%), Bengaluru (11.33%), NCR (9%), Mumbai (8.33%) and Pune (6.67%).

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted 525.7 crore.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 16:

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 109 crore gross at the worldwide box office till Thursday, of which 13.7 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 95.3 crore in India. Jaat has minted 80.75 crore net in India.

However, Jaat still has a long way to go to reach the 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat: Director, cast, release date

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Besides Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

The film released on April 10.

The film will have a sequel, confirmed by Sunny Deol.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Sunny said in the video and added that he will soon resume film shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.

In the caption, he wrote, "Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success."

 
First Published:25 Apr 2025, 10:21 PM IST
