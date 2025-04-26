Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie plunges to lakhs on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat hit a major low on Friday. As it entered its third week in the theatres, its earnings plunged to lakhs. The movie was already struggling with dwindling numbers and had taken a 69 per cent hit in earnings in its second week.

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said Jaat could still “finish in the 90 crore+ range”.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned 85 lakh on Friday, Day 16. Jaat, which saw a 7.41 per cent drop in earnings on Thursday, was hit by another 32 per cent on Friday.

Over its 16-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 81.6 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat week-on-week earnings

According to Sacnilk, Jaat, which was released in theatres on April 10, had witnessed a lush 8-day opening week and had collected 61.65 crore during the run.

However, the movie's week-on-week earnings were hit massively, mainly due to strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Jaat's run-in with controversy and an FIR.

Sacnilk said Jaat earned just 19.04 crore in its second week, 69.12 per cent lower than its first week's earnings.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 109 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 13.7 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 95.3 crore in India.

Jaat 2 Announced

Sunny Deol has announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

“You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better,” Sunny said in the video.

