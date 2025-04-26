Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie plunges to lakhs on Friday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat hit a major low on Friday. As it entered its third week in the theatres, its earnings plunged to lakhs. The movie was already struggling with dwindling numbers and had taken a 69 per cent hit in earnings in its second week.

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said Jaat could still “finish in the ₹90 crore+ range”.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 16 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned ₹85 lakh on Friday, Day 16. Jaat, which saw a 7.41 per cent drop in earnings on Thursday, was hit by another 32 per cent on Friday.

Over its 16-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹81.6 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat week-on-week earnings According to Sacnilk, Jaat, which was released in theatres on April 10, had witnessed a lush 8-day opening week and had collected ₹61.65 crore during the run.

However, the movie's week-on-week earnings were hit massively, mainly due to strong competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Jaat's run-in with controversy and an FIR.

Sacnilk said Jaat earned just ₹19.04 crore in its second week, 69.12 per cent lower than its first week's earnings.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 15 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹109 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹13.7 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹95.3 crore in India.

Jaat 2 Announced Sunny Deol has announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

