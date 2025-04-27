Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol movie regains ground, earnings soar 60%; EXACT gold rush numbers here

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol movie disappointed fans on third Friday as it entered Week 3 with a massive 32% drop in earnings after witnessing a drop over the past few days. However the plight was short-lived as the it picked up momentum again on third Saturday. Let's have a look at the exact Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17.

Regaining steady ground amid new movie releases, Sunny Deol starrer minted ₹1.36 crore net in India on Day 17, April 26, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. This brings domestic business total for Gopichand Malineni directorial movie to ₹82.96 crore net. Bollywood's action-thriller registered an overall 13.27% occupancy on Saturday among the Hindi audience.

Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X mentioned that the Week 2 business of Sunny Deol movie “took a hit with the arrival of Kesari Chapter2, particularly at major centres.” Notably, Akshay Kumar's courtroom drama ‘Kesari Chapter 2’ was released in theatres on Friday, April 18.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Sacnilk reported that 16-day collection of Jaat stands at ₹110 crore gross, including overseas gross of ₹13.70 crore. Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram stated, “#JAAT collects 110.86 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 2 weeks.”

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, the movie released on April 10 did a business of ₹9.5 crore net in India on its opening day. It raked in ₹61.65 crore during its first week in theatres and another ₹19.1 crore net in second week.

Alongside lead actor, it features Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj in key roles.