Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol’s film sees increase in sales amid clash with Kesari 2, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17: Sunny Deol's film minted its lowest earnings as it entered its 3rd-week run in cinema. However, the film has managed to improve the situation on Saturday. It is clashing majorly with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the ticket window.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 17 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat earned ₹1.25 crore on day 17, its third Saturday. The film saw a 47.05% growth in earnings from Friday to Saturday as it only fetched ₹85 lakh.

The total business made by Jaat is ₹82.85 crore. The final earnings will be shared on the website soon.

Jaat had an overall 11.40% occupancy on Saturday among the Hindi audience.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide On Friday, Jaat's India Net Collection was ₹ 81.60 crore. While its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 110 crore on the same day, the Overseas Collection was ₹ 13.70 crore. On the other hand, Jaat's India Gross Collection was ₹ 96.30 crore.

Currently, Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 is ruling the box office with the highest number of earnings and screenings.

Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda. Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Vineet Kumar Singh, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj are also a part of the film which released on 10 April.

Jaat 2 Sunny Deol recently announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh in a sequel of Jaat. Reportedly, Gopichand Malineni will return to the director's chair for Jaat 2.

“You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better,” Sunny said in the video shared on his official Instagram account.

Expert on Jaat's box office earnings With a production budget of ₹100 crore, Jaat is running successfully at the box office.