Jaat Box Office collection Day 18: Sunny Deol movie records BIG numbers on 3rd weekend, revenue surges 51%

Fareha Naaz
Published28 Apr 2025, 08:36 AM IST
Jaat Box Office collection Day 18: The Bollywood movie starring Sunny Deol witnessed significant uptick in earnings over the third weekend and managed to rake in 3.26 crore net in India over the two days. Registering a remarkable 50.77% uptick in earnings after a spectacular third Saturday in theatres when collection rose 52.94%, the movie is set to enter 100 crore club at the domestic box office soon.

The action-thriller raked in 84.86 crore net during its 18-day box office run, according to industry tracker sacnilk.com. On Day 18, the action-packed high-octane thriller amassed 1.96 crore net, Sacnilk reported. However, movie makers claim that Sunny Deol movie crossed 100 crore mark within 2 weeks, that is in a span of 14 days. The post on Instagram states, “#JAAT collects 110.86 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE in 2 weeks.”

Notably, Sunny Deol's highest-grossing film Gadar 2 had collected 460.65 crore net during its eighteen-day run. Although Jaat opened to a massive 40.1 crore net but its earnings dwindled following new releases such as Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 and Emraan Hashmi's Ground Zero. Kesari 2 collected a massive 8.15 crore on second Sunday, April 27, Sacnilk reported.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection

Gopichand Malineni directorial movie eyes 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office after raking in 111.75 crore gross at the global box office in 17 days. This figure includes earnings from overseas business which total to 13.90 crore gross.

Released on April 10, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory. It stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles besides lead actor Sunny Deol.

Jaat sequel confirmed!

Sunny Deol confirmed that he will be working on Jaat's sequel. "You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," he said in a post on Instagram.

