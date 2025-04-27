Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol’s film earnings surge on Sunday, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 18: Sunny Deol's new movie, Jaat, has entered the third week at the box office and breached the ₹100 crore mark globally on Thursday in box office earnings. The movie gained some audience on the third weekend.

According to industry tracker sacnilk.com, the movie, on Sunday, earned an estimated amount of ₹1.48 crore on Sunday.

With this, the total estimated amount (India net) now stands at ₹84.38 crore until the report was filed.

The film registered a 52.94 per cent increase in occupancy, and Sacnilk reported that Jaat had an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.73 per cent on Sunday.

Looking into the details, Jaat had an overall occupancy of 11.40 per cent on Saturday, 7.58 per cent on Friday, and 9.57 per cent on Thursday.

The maximum occupancy for the movie was reported in Bengaluru (37.67%), followed by Jaipur (26.33%), Bhopal (25.67%), Mumbai (25%), Pune (23% and Kolkata (22%).

The actor's highest-grossing film is Gadar 2, which minted ₹525.7 crore.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 18: The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹111.75 crore gross at the worldwide box office till Saturday, of which ₹13.9 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹97.85 crore in India. Jaat has minted ₹82.9 crore net in India.

However, Jaat still has a long way to go to reach the ₹100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat: Director, cast, release date Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Besides Sunny and Randeep, the film also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra and Saiyami Kher.

The film released on April 10.

The film will have a sequel, confirmed by Sunny Deol.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram, where he is seen strolling in a quaint and peaceful valley.

"You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better," Sunny said in the video and added that he will soon resume film shoot for his upcoming movie Border 2.