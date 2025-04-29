Jaat Box Office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol’s movie hits Monday slump; likely to recover on Tuesday

Sunny Deol's Jaat saw a significant drop on Day 19, with a net earning of 62 lakh. However, it has grossed 100.35 crore in India.

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated29 Apr 2025, 10:06 AM IST
Sunny Deol in a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Jaat.

Jaat Box Office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat hit a massive 69 per cent slump in its earnings on Monday, plunging to its lowest since release.

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said the Tuesday offer on tickets and the Thursday holiday will help boost Jaat's earnings. Jaat has continued to perform steadily, especially in mass pockets.

“With the Blockbuster Tuesday offer [ 99 onwards] attracting footfalls, Tuesday should see a boost, with the Thursday holiday also adding to its business,” he said.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned 62 lakh on Monday, Day 19, witnessing a massive 69 per cent dip.

This is the lowest the film has earned since hitting the theatres on April 10. The last massive hit in Jaat's earnings was recorded on Friday when the movie had landed in lakhs for the first time.

Over its 19-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 85.65 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 114.35 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 14 crore was collected overseas.

In a feat, Jaat crossed the 100 crore mark in its gross earnings in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted a gross of 100.35 crore in 19 days in India.

Jaat sequel announced

Sunny Deol has announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

“You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2 will be even better,” Sunny said in the video.

 
