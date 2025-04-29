Jaat Box Office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol’s movie hits Monday slump; likely to recover on Tuesday

Jaat Box Office collection Day 19: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat hit a massive 69 per cent slump in its earnings on Monday, plunging to its lowest since release.

However, film analyst Taran Adarsh said the Tuesday offer on tickets and the Thursday holiday will help boost Jaat's earnings. Jaat has continued to perform steadily, especially in mass pockets.

“With the Blockbuster Tuesday offer [ ₹99 onwards] attracting footfalls, Tuesday should see a boost, with the Thursday holiday also adding to its business,” he said.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 19 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie earned ₹62 lakh on Monday, Day 19, witnessing a massive 69 per cent dip.

This is the lowest the film has earned since hitting the theatres on April 10. The last massive hit in Jaat's earnings was recorded on Friday when the movie had landed in lakhs for the first time.

Over its 19-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹85.65 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 19 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹114.35 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹14 crore was collected overseas.

In a feat, Jaat crossed the ₹100 crore mark in its gross earnings in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie has minted a gross of ₹100.35 crore in 19 days in India.

Jaat sequel announced Sunny Deol has announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.