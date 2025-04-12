Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol movie sees 26.32 percent drop before long weekend; mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol starrer, which made decent numbers on its release day, witnessed 26.32 percent drop in earnings on Friday, April 12. However, after the release of one of Bollywood's most awaited movie box office earnings of Salman Khan's Sikandar nosedived significantly.

Sunny Deol's latest action thriller failed to match his last blockbuster Gadar 2 furore, falling far behind in terms of Box Office earnings. Its release clashed with several other big star movies like Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, Mammootty’s Bazooka, Basil Joseph's Maranamass and Naslen K Gafor's Alappuzha Gymkhana.

Jaat Box Office collection Day 2 Telugu director Gopichand Malineni marked his Bollywood debut with Jaat, which did a business of ₹7 crore net in India on Friday, April 11, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This follows opening day's ₹9.5 crore net earnings. However, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie raked in ₹11.6 crore on its debut day.

The combined two-day box office run collection stands at ₹16.5 crore. On Friday, Jaat registered an overall 9.10% Hindi occupancy, Sacnilk report said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan movie Sikandar's performance slipped 51.43 percent as compared with the previous day and it managed to mint ₹34 lakh on Friday, Day 14, Sacnilk reported.

What experts say about Sunny Deol movie? Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh who gave Jaat 3.5 star rating to movie in a post on X said strong spot bookings, particularly in mass belts proved to be a game changer after Sunny Deol movie recorded low advance booking on Wednesday. “A decline on Friday cannot be ruled out [working day], but the #Baisakhi weekend is expected to boost footfalls significantly on Saturday and Sunday. With Monday also being a holiday [#AmbedkarJayanti], it's important for #Jaat to post a healthy score over the extended weekend,” the post adds.

Another analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Jaat sees a 20% drop on Friday compared to Day 1, with estimated business in the range of ₹6.5–7 cr nett. Film would need substantial jump on Saturday & Sunday to have a respectable extended First weekend at the box office.”