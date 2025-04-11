Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol’s movie makes a roaring entry into the weekend, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's “dhai kilo ka haath” is bringing the audience back to theatres as Jaat makes a roaring entry into the weekend. The action movie, which was released on Thursday, April 10, made an impressive opening of ₹9.5 crore.

Although short of the ₹40.1 crore opening of Gadar 2, Sunny's latest release witnessed an excellent footfall across single screens in mass circuits.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2 Jaat has eclipsed Salman Khan's Sikandar ever since its release on April 10. Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat minted approximately ₹3.88 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie has amassed a total of ₹13.38 crore in India by Day 2.

These are the initial numbers recorded at 7 PM on April 11 and are bound to be revised by morning.

Although Sunny Deol's movie has been a hit in theatres so far, it could not compete with Ajith Kumar's starrer Good Bad Ugly. The Kollywood film was also released alongside Jaat and witnessed an opening of ₹28.5 crore.

On Day 2, Good Bad Ugly maintained its stride and surpassed Jaat with a collection of ₹6.17 crore by the same time.

Jaat: Occupancy According to Sacnilk, morning and afternoon shows of Jaat could attract only 8.21 per cent of the Hindi audience to the theatres on a working Friday.

However, the data for evening and night shows is still to be updated.

Jaat review: What do experts say? Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a 3.5 star rating to the movie and said, “Jaat is an ode to the masala cinema we've cherished for years – a genre that's sadly missing from the #Hindi cinema landscape today... The film delivers what the audience craves: a big-screen entertainer.”

Analyst Sumit Kadel also gave it 3.5 star rating and called it mass entertainer.

“Jaat is a full-on paisa vasool (worth every penny) hardcore mass entertainer. It’s not just packed with action, but also has a solid story, emotional depth, and a villain who matches the hero blow for blow - something we often miss in Hindi films,” he said.

More about Jaat In the action-thriller Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist Rana Tunga while the movie features a strong cast. The star cast includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.