Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol’s movie makes a roaring entry into the weekend, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2: Sunny Deol's “dhai kilo ka haath” is bringing the audience back to theatres as Jaat makes a roaring entry into the weekend. The action movie, which was released on Thursday, April 10, made an impressive opening of ₹9.5 crore.

Although short of the ₹40.1 crore opening of Gadar 2, Sunny's latest release witnessed an excellent footfall across single screens in mass circuits.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 2 Jaat has eclipsed Salman Khan's Sikandar ever since its release on April 10. Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat minted approximately ₹3.88 crore on Friday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie has amassed a total of ₹13.38 crore in India by Day 2.

These are the initial numbers recorded at 7 PM on April 11 and are bound to be revised by morning.

Although Sunny Deol's movie has been a hit in theatres so far, it could not compete with Ajith Kumar's starrer Good Bad Ugly. The Kollywood film was also released alongside Jaat and witnessed an opening of ₹28.5 crore.

On Day 2, Good Bad Ugly maintained its stride and surpassed Jaat with a collection of ₹6.17 crore by the same time.

Jaat: Occupancy According to Sacnilk, morning and afternoon shows of Jaat could attract only 8.21 per cent of the Hindi audience to the theatres on a working Friday.

However, the data for evening and night shows is still to be updated.

Jaat review: What do experts say? Film Trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave a 3.5 star rating to the movie and said, “Jaat is an ode to the masala cinema we've cherished for years – a genre that's sadly missing from the #Hindi cinema landscape today... The film delivers what the audience craves: a big-screen entertainer.”

Analyst Sumit Kadel also gave it 3.5 star rating and called it mass entertainer.

“Jaat is a full-on paisa vasool (worth every penny) hardcore mass entertainer. It’s not just packed with action, but also has a solid story, emotional depth, and a villain who matches the hero blow for blow - something we often miss in Hindi films,” he said.

More about Jaat In the action-thriller Randeep Hooda plays the antagonist Rana Tunga while the movie features a strong cast. The star cast includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, ‘Jaat’ combines thrilling action sequences with deep emotional beats. The film is available at the big screen in three languages, namely Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.