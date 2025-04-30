Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol’s movie fails to recover from Monday slump, mints THIS amount on Tuesday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20: Sunny Deol starrer action thriller, Jaat, has earned decently at the box office so far. The film has crossed the ₹80 crore mark so far.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 20 On Day 21, Jaat has collected ₹65 lakh in India, according to early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. On Monday film minted ₹65 lakh. However, the film's earnings dropped significantly on Monday, where the earnings dropped nearly 67.5%. After the addition of Tuesday's earnings, the total collection of Jaat now stands at ₹86.3 crore.

Jaat Box Office collection: Estimates by experts Earlier, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel estimated that Sunny Deol's action thriller film may manage to enter the ₹100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers. In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.” The film earned ₹19.1 crore in the second week of release.

Jaat review Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh appreciated the film and wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Jaat: POWER-PACKED.”

Rating the film with 3.5 stars, he further said, “#SunnyDeol roars again... A full-on mass entertainer, driven by three major strengths: #Sunny's heroism, seeti-maar dialogues and zabardast action... A mass-friendly package that delivers what it promises. #JaatReview Director #GopichandhMalineni – known for crafting solid entertainers in #Telugu cinema – presents a rooted, rustic tale loaded with mass-frendly moments... The entire first half rests on the #SorryBol episode – the highlight of the film."

Adarsh highlighted certain drawbacks in the film and wrote, "Hiccups? Yes, the writing could've been sharper and more concise in the second half, and the drama isn't as impactful in this hour... But hey, it's a hardcore #SunnyDeol entertainer, so just sit back and go with the flow (sic).”

About Sunny Deol's Jaat Sunny Deol's action-thriller movie is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist – Rana Tunga.