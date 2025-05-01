Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol’s film misses ₹90 crore in third week, mints THIS so far

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: After a strong performance at the Box Office initially, Sunny Deol starrer Jaat seems to have lost momentum as it struggled to cross ₹90 mark in the third week.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹50 lakh on Wednesday. However, it saw a 7% rise on Tuesday as it made ₹70 lakh, in comparison to Monday when it did a business of ₹65 lakh. The domestic net collection amounts to ₹86.85 crore.

Jaat's day-wise net collection in India Day 1, Thursday: ₹9.5 cr

Day 2, Friday: ₹7 cr

Day 3, Saturday: ₹9.75 cr

Day 4, Sunday: ₹14 cr

Day 5, Monday: ₹7.25 cr

Day 6, Tuesday: ₹6 cr

Day 7, Wednesday: ₹4 cr

Day 8, Thursday: ₹4.15 cr

Week 1 collection at BO: ₹ 61.65 cr

Day 9, Friday: ₹4 cr

Day 10, Saturday: ₹3.75 cr

Day 11: Sunday: ₹5 cr

Day 12: Monday: ₹1.85 cr

Day 13: Tuesday: ₹1.9 cr

Day 14: Wednesday: ₹1.35 cr

Day 15: Thursday: ₹1.25 cr

Week 2 collection at BO: ₹ 19.1 cr Day 16: Friday: ₹0.85 cr

Day 17: Saturday: ₹1.3 cr

Day 18: Sunday: ₹2 cr

Day 19: Monday: ₹0.65 cr

Day 20: Tuesday: ₹0.7 cr

Day 21: Wednesday: ₹0.50 cr (early figures)

Total collection Jaat BO: ₹ 86.85 cr

Know about Jaat film Helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, it stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela and others. The action-thriller was released on April 10.

The plot includes a remote coastal village, where the criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga holds the locals in fear. When a wandering stranger crosses paths with his henchmen, he discovers the extent of the villagers’ torment.