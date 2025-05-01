Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: Sunny Deol’s film misses ₹90 crore in third week, mints THIS so far

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 21: After a strong performance at the Box Office initially, Sunny Deol starrer Jaat seems to have lost momentum as it struggled to cross ₹90 mark in the third week.
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned ₹50 lakh on Wednesday. However, it saw a 7% rise on Tuesday as it made ₹70 lakh, in comparison to Monday when it did a business of ₹65 lakh. The domestic net collection amounts to ₹86.85 crore.
Day 1, Thursday: ₹9.5 cr
Day 2, Friday: ₹7 cr
Day 3, Saturday: ₹9.75 cr
Day 4, Sunday: ₹14 cr
Day 5, Monday: ₹7.25 cr
Day 6, Tuesday: ₹6 cr
Day 7, Wednesday: ₹4 cr
Day 8, Thursday: ₹4.15 cr
Day 9, Friday: ₹4 cr
Day 10, Saturday: ₹3.75 cr
Day 11: Sunday: ₹5 cr
Day 12: Monday: ₹1.85 cr
Day 13: Tuesday: ₹1.9 cr
Day 14: Wednesday: ₹1.35 cr
Day 15: Thursday: ₹1.25 cr
Day 16: Friday: ₹0.85 cr
Day 17: Saturday: ₹1.3 cr
Day 18: Sunday: ₹2 cr
Day 19: Monday: ₹0.65 cr
Day 20: Tuesday: ₹0.7 cr
Day 21: Wednesday: ₹0.50 cr (early figures)
Helmed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, it stars Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Urvashi Rautela and others. The action-thriller was released on April 10.
The plot includes a remote coastal village, where the criminal Varadaraja Ranatunga holds the locals in fear. When a wandering stranger crosses paths with his henchmen, he discovers the extent of the villagers’ torment.
Deol acts as Brigadier Baldev Pratap Singh, while Randeep Hooda portrays Ranatunga, Saiyami Kher as SI Vijaya Lakshmi, Regina Cassandra as Bharathi, Prashant Bajaj as Sandy, Vineet Kumar Singh acts as Somulu and Jagapathi Babu as CBI Officer Sathya Murthy.