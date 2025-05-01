Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22: Sunny Deol starrer fails to recover from slumping trend, mints THIS amount

Swastika Das Sharma
Published1 May 2025, 09:10 PM IST
Jaat box office collection day 22
Jaat box office collection day 22(Screengrab from YouTube/Mythri Movie Makers)

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat continued its to earn decent at the box office on Thursday, the 22nd day of its release. The film is nearing the 90-crore mark at the Indian box office.

The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on Monday and has not quite been successful to stabilise its earnings since then.

Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 17 lakh crore on Thursday, Day 22, according to industry tracker Saclink data at 8:05 pm on the day.

Over its 22-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 87.01 crore net in India.

Jaat also has Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 115.9 crore at the worldwide box office till Wednesday, of which 14 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 101.9 crore in India.

Jaat Box Office collection: Estimates by experts

Earlier, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel estimated that Sunny Deol's action thriller film may manage to enter the 100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers.

In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross 80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the 100 crore club.” The Sunny Deol starrer earned 19.1 crore in the second week of release.

Jaat BO Day 22: Occupancy

On Saturday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.11 per cent. Kolkata saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for Sunny Deol movie Jaat, followed by Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR.

Jaat enters 100-crore club worldwide

"Jaat", featuring Sunny Deol, collected 102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on April 21.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

It had a theatrical release on April 10.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.

“The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE,” read the caption.

First Published:1 May 2025, 09:10 PM IST

