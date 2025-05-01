Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22: Sunny Deol starrer fails to recover from slumping trend, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat continued its to earn decent at the box office on Thursday, the 22nd day of its release. The film is nearing the ₹90-crore mark at the Indian box office.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 22 The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on Monday and has not quite been successful to stabilise its earnings since then.

Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹17 lakh crore on Thursday, Day 22, according to industry tracker Saclink data at 8:05 pm on the day.

Over its 22-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹87.01 crore net in India.

Jaat also has Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 22 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹115.9 crore at the worldwide box office till Wednesday, of which ₹14 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹101.9 crore in India.

Jaat Box Office collection: Estimates by experts Earlier, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel estimated that Sunny Deol's action thriller film may manage to enter the ₹100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers.

In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.” The Sunny Deol starrer earned ₹19.1 crore in the second week of release.

Jaat BO Day 22: Occupancy On Saturday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 12.11 per cent. Kolkata saw the highest number of shows and occupancy for Sunny Deol movie Jaat, followed by Mumbai, Pune and Delhi-NCR.

Jaat enters ₹ 100-crore club worldwide "Jaat", featuring Sunny Deol, collected ₹102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on April 21.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

It had a theatrical release on April 10.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.