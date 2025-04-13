Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol fans skip a heartbeat after strong show on Saturday, earns THIS amount

Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: The latest Bollywood movie directed by Gopichand Malineni, which debuted in theatres on April 10, made Sunny Deol fans skip a heartbeat after a strong show on Saturday. The collection of Sunny Deol starrer picked up 42.86 percent on April 12

Jaat Box Office collection Day 3 At the domestic box office, Jaat did a business of ₹10 crore net on Saturday, April 13, taking 3-day India box office earnings total to ₹26.50 crore net, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

On April 12, Sunny Deol visited Ghaziabad's VVIP mall with Jaat team on the occasion of Baisakhi. They also visited Meerut and Noida on the same day.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office collection During its 2-day theatrical run, Jaat did a global business of ₹22.50 crore gross by raking in ₹3 crore gross in the overseas market and grossing ₹19.50 crore in Indi, Sacnilk reported.

However, production house Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram claimed that Sunny Deol movie grossed 20.1 crore at the worldwide box office within two days.

What experts say about Jaat Box Office collection Describing the action-thriller's performance on Day 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, "After a partial holiday boost on Thursday [#MahavirJayanti], #Jaat witnessed the expected decline in collections on Friday – a regular working day... Urban markets continued to underperform, while mass circuits recorded only a marginal drop on Day 2.

Also Read | 5 upcoming movie sequels everyone’s talking about

Suggesting that extended weekend, from Saturday to Monday, will be a determining factor for Jaat's Week 1 performance, he added, “The #Baisakhi weekend, followed by #AmbedkarJayanti [on Monday], offers #Jaat a golden opportunity to bounce back and post a solid total over the extended weekend.”

Meanwhile another industry analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Jaat is showing 35-40% growth today (Saturday)…The jump is good, but not enough - hitting double digits was important today.”