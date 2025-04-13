Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol fans skip a heartbeat after strong show on Saturday, earns THIS amount

Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: After decent release day numbers, Sunny Deol movie's collection fell on Day 2, but analysts suggest the Baisakhi weekend may help recover earnings. Check Jaat's domestic and worldwide earnings here.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Published13 Apr 2025, 08:49 AM IST
Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol movie, which opened to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>9.5 crore net, witnessed uptick in earnings on April 12.
Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol movie, which opened to ₹9.5 crore net, witnessed uptick in earnings on April 12.

Jaat Box Office collection Day 3: The latest Bollywood movie directed by Gopichand Malineni, which debuted in theatres on April 10, made Sunny Deol fans skip a heartbeat after a strong show on Saturday. The collection of Sunny Deol starrer picked up 42.86 percent on April 12

Jaat Box Office collection Day 3

At the domestic box office, Jaat did a business of 10 crore net on Saturday, April 13, taking 3-day India box office earnings total to 26.50 crore net, film industry tracker Sacnilk reported.

On April 12, Sunny Deol visited Ghaziabad's VVIP mall with Jaat team on the occasion of Baisakhi. They also visited Meerut and Noida on the same day.

Also Read | Sikandar BO Collection Day 14: Salman Khan-starrer mints THIS amount
Also Read | Good Bad Ugly Box Office collection Day 3: Ajith Kumar’s film maintains good run

 

Jaat Worldwide Box Office collection

During its 2-day theatrical run, Jaat did a global business of 22.50 crore gross by raking in 3 crore gross in the overseas market and grossing 19.50 crore in Indi, Sacnilk reported.

However, production house Mythri Movie Makers in a post on Instagram claimed that Sunny Deol movie grossed 20.1 crore at the worldwide box office within two days.

What experts say about Jaat Box Office collection

Describing the action-thriller's performance on Day 2, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X wrote, "After a partial holiday boost on Thursday [#MahavirJayanti], #Jaat witnessed the expected decline in collections on Friday – a regular working day... Urban markets continued to underperform, while mass circuits recorded only a marginal drop on Day 2.

Also Read | 5 upcoming movie sequels everyone’s talking about

Suggesting that extended weekend, from Saturday to Monday, will be a determining factor for Jaat's Week 1 performance, he added, “The #Baisakhi weekend, followed by #AmbedkarJayanti [on Monday], offers #Jaat a golden opportunity to bounce back and post a solid total over the extended weekend.”

Meanwhile another industry analyst Sumit Kadel in a post on X stated, “#Jaat is showing 35-40% growth today (Saturday)…The jump is good, but not enough - hitting double digits was important today.”

Alongside lead actor, the ensemble cast features Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu and Randeep Hooda, who plays antagonist Ranatunga, in pivotal roles

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentJaat Box Office collection Day 3: Sunny Deol fans skip a heartbeat after strong show on Saturday, earns THIS amount
MoreLess
First Published:13 Apr 2025, 08:49 AM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Entertainment

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.