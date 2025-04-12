Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s movie inches towards ₹25 crore mark, earns THIS amount on Saturday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat, after opening with an overwhelming response on Thursday, April 10, is now on its third screening day. The “mass entertainer” is witnessing a slowdown in ticket sales, as per the evening trends on Saturday, April 12.

Jaat — Movie earnings According to industry tracker Sacnilk data, the movie Jaat has earned nearly ₹7.97 crore of net earnings in the Indian box office as of 9:45 p.m. on the third day, April 12.

The data also shows that the movie earned ₹16.5 crore in the nation after the first two screening days.

The data also shows that the movie earned ₹9.5 crore in net box office collections after its debut on April 10. After the debut high, the movie's net collection dropped 26.32 per cent on Friday, April 11, closing at ₹7 crore for the day.

So far, the movie has earned ₹24.47 crore since its release last Thursday; this includes the current net collections as of Saturday evening.

Jaat — Movie Demand The movie starring Bollywood legend Sunny Deol witnessed an overall 13.45 per cent ‘Hindi Occupancy’ on Saturday, April 12, with the evening shows attracting the most crowd.

The morning shows witnessed an occupancy of nearly 7.53 per cent, while the afternoon shows were at 15.97 per cent, and the evening show was at 16.85 per cent. The night shows did not have any occupancy, according to Sacnilk data.

Theatres across the cities of Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Jaipur were seen to have the top crowd occupancy for the movie.

According to the industry tracker, Chennai witnessed the highest occupancy with 56 per cent, then Jaipur at the second spot with 24 per cent occupancy, followed by Delhi NCR at 18.67 per cent, etc.

About Jaat The Gopichand Malineni-directed film featured popular Bollywood stars like Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, and Jagapathi Babu in the key roles.

Jaat is an action thriller in which Hooda plays the antagonist Rana Tunga.

Produced under the banner Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, ‘Jaat’ combines thrilling action sequences with deep emotional beats. The film is currently screening in three languages: Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.