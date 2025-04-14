Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol movie sidelines Salman Khan’s Sikandar, earnings skyrocket 44% on Sunday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s latest movie ‘Jaat’ entered its fourth screening day on Sunday, April 14, after its debut on Thursday, April 10. Although the film made a decent opening, but collection over the weekend skyrocketed. The collection of the “mass entertainer” picked up 43.59 percent on Sunday, a day after minting ₹9.75 crore net on Saturday.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4 Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat's strong show made it difficult for Salman Khan's Sikandar to rake in numbers, which was made to stop at just ₹60 lakh net in India on Sunday, Day 15. Sunny Deol movie did a business of ₹14 crore net in India on April 13, Sunday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Amid strong performance at the box office over the past two days, the Bollywood movie did a business of ₹40.32 crore net during its 4-day run in theatres.

Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel suggested that the action-packed thriller may prove to be a successful movie if it enters ₹100 crore club. In a post on X, he stated, “Jaat is likely to cross 80 Cr from here on. If the second weekend goes strong, it might just reach the ₹100 Cr club.”

The major uptick in earnings comes ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti holiday and Puthandu festival (also known as Tamil New Year). Since, extended weekend typically promises a boost in earnings, Monday numbers are highly awaited.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office collection Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, the movie minted ₹35 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. Sacnilk reported. Around ₹31 crore gross came from domestic market while the rest ₹4 crore came from overseas collection. However, the filmmakers on Sunday claimed that the movie did a global business of ₹32.2 crore gross within three days.