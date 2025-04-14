Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol movie sidelines Salman Khan’s Sikandar, earnings skyrocket 44% on Sunday

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol movie performed well at the box office, marking 44% uptick in earnings on Sunday. Check action-thriller's full box office performance here.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Amid strong weekend earnings, analysts suggest that Sunny Deol film could potentially enter the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>100 crore club if the positive trend continues.
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Amid strong weekend earnings, analysts suggest that Sunny Deol film could potentially enter the ₹100 crore club if the positive trend continues.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol’s latest movie ‘Jaat’ entered its fourth screening day on Sunday, April 14, after its debut on Thursday, April 10. Although the film made a decent opening, but collection over the weekend skyrocketed. The collection of the “mass entertainer” picked up 43.59 percent on Sunday, a day after minting 9.75 crore net on Saturday.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4

Helmed by Telugu director Gopichand Malineni, Jaat's strong show made it difficult for Salman Khan's Sikandar to rake in numbers, which was made to stop at just 60 lakh net in India on Sunday, Day 15. Sunny Deol movie did a business of 14 crore net in India on April 13, Sunday, according to film industry tracker Sacnilk.

Amid strong performance at the box office over the past two days, the Bollywood movie did a business of 40.32 crore net during its 4-day run in theatres.

Film Trade analyst Sumit Kadel suggested that the action-packed thriller may prove to be a successful movie if it enters 100 crore club. In a post on X, he stated, “Jaat is likely to cross 80 Cr from here on. If the second weekend goes strong, it might just reach the 100 Cr club.”

The major uptick in earnings comes ahead of Ambedkar Jayanti holiday and Puthandu festival (also known as Tamil New Year). Since, extended weekend typically promises a boost in earnings, Monday numbers are highly awaited.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office collection

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory, the movie minted 35 crore gross at the worldwide box office in three days. Sacnilk reported. Around 31 crore gross came from domestic market while the rest 4 crore came from overseas collection. However, the filmmakers on Sunday claimed that the movie did a global business of 32.2 crore gross within three days.

The action-thriller available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist Rana Tunga while the movie features a strong cast. The ensemble cast includes Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

