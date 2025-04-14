Jaat Box Office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol movie’s dream run hits a snag on Monday; earnings down by over 60 per cent

Jaat Box Office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol’s latest movie ‘Jaat’ opened to decent numbers. However, after witnessing a sky-rocketing increase in earnings over the weekend, the movie now seems to have slowed down.

The Jaat movie is expected to earn a total of ₹44.88 crore India net, after five days of its theatrical run, as per estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Jaat Box Office collection Day 5 On Monday, the Sunny Deol starrer movie earned ₹4.63 crore, as per data collated by Sacnilk. The earnings are staggeringly low, and over 60 per cent short of what the movie had minted on the previous day.

On Sunday, Day 4, Jaat earned a whopping ₹14 crores, the highest ever since the movie's release.

Jaat movie’s earnings

Jaat Box Office collection: What experts predicted Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel hinted that the action-packed thriller could become a hit if it manages to enter the ₹100 crore club. In a post on X, he remarked, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.”

Can Jaat enter the ₹ 100 crore club? Despite Monday being a public holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti in several regions across India, the Jaat movie managed to hit a double digit figure.

Although the Sunny Deol movie has inched closer to ₹50 crore in terms of India net collection, whether it enters the ₹100 crore club, remains to be seen.

More about Sunny Deol's Jaat Sunny Deol's action-thriller, available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, stars Randeep Hooda as the formidable antagonist Rana Tunga and boasts a powerful ensemble cast.

