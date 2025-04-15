Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol starrer earnings slump nearly 50% as film inches towards ₹50-crore mark

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol starrer action thriller, Jaat has earned decently since the first four days of release. The film has crossed the ₹40 crore mark so far.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5 On Day 5, Jaat has collected ₹7.5 crore in India, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the film's earnings dropped by nearly 50 per cent from the previous day. The film minted ₹14 crore on Sunday. After the addition of Monday's earnings, the total collection of Jaat now stands at ₹47. 75 crore.

Jaat Box Office collection: What do experts hint at? According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Sunny Deol's action thriller film may manage to enter the ₹100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers. In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.”

Will Jaat enter the ₹ 100 crore club? Jaat's Monday earnings dropped despite it being a holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film minted ₹4.63 crore by Monday evening. As the Sunny Deol starrer film inches towards ₹50 crore in terms of India's net collection, whether it enters the ₹100 crore club still remains to be seen.

Jaat vs Sikandar Jaat was released a few days after Salman Khan's Sikandar hit the theatres. Sikandar earned ₹90.25 crore following the first five days of its release, as against Jaat's collection of ₹44.88 crore.

About Sunny Deol's Jaat Sunny Deol's action-thriller movie is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist – Rana Tunga.