Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol starrer earnings slump nearly 50% as film inches towards ₹50-crore mark

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol's action thriller Jaat has grossed 47.75 crore in five days. The film earned 7.5 crore on Day 5, with experts predicting it could enter the 100 crore club if the second weekend performs well.

Written By Riya R Alex
Published15 Apr 2025, 08:59 AM IST
Jaat Box Office collection Day 5: Sunny Deol’s mass entertainer recorded a decent start.(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5: Sunny Deol starrer action thriller, Jaat has earned decently since the first four days of release. The film has crossed the 40 crore mark so far.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 5

On Day 5, Jaat has collected 7.5 crore in India, according to data from industry tracker Sacnilk. However, the film's earnings dropped by nearly 50 per cent from the previous day. The film minted 14 crore on Sunday. After the addition of Monday's earnings, the total collection of Jaat now stands at 47. 75 crore.

Jaat Box Office collection: What do experts hint at?

According to film trade analyst Sumit Kadel, Sunny Deol's action thriller film may manage to enter the 100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers. In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross 80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the 100 crore club.”

Also Read | Jaat Box Office Collection Day 4: Sunny Deol movie earnings skyrocket 44%

Will Jaat enter the 100 crore club?

Jaat's Monday earnings dropped despite it being a holiday for Ambedkar Jayanti. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, the film minted 4.63 crore by Monday evening. As the Sunny Deol starrer film inches towards 50 crore in terms of India's net collection, whether it enters the 100 crore club still remains to be seen.

Jaat vs Sikandar

Jaat was released a few days after Salman Khan's Sikandar hit the theatres. Sikandar earned 90.25 crore following the first five days of its release, as against Jaat's collection of 44.88 crore.

About Sunny Deol's Jaat

Sunny Deol's action-thriller movie is available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, and stars Randeep Hooda as the antagonist –  Rana Tunga.

Apart from Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and Jagapathi Babu portrayed key roles in Jaat.

 
First Published:15 Apr 2025, 08:59 AM IST
