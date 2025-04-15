Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s film crosses ₹50 crore mark, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat has benefitted from the partial holiday on Monday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. On Tuesday, the film had a sharp fall in performance at the ticket window. However, the film has managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India with fairly well occupancy across theatres.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat minted ₹3.53 crore on day 6. It is a dip of over 50% in its earnings from Monday to Tuesday. On Monday it had made a business of ₹7.25 crore.

Jaat has collected ₹51.03 crore in total.

However, these are the early estimates. The live data on the website will be updated after night shows.

Jaat had an overall 15.55% occupancy on Tuesday. The Delhi NCR region leads with the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel posted on X, formerly Twitter, “#Jaat is ROCK STEADY on Tuesday (Working Day)! Morning shows witness minimal drop compared to Monday’s public holiday. Family audience seems to have lapped it up, trending suggests the 2nd Weekend could spring a big surprise! #SunnyDeol (sic).”

Jaat vs Sikandar at Box Office Jaat is majorly clashing with Salman Khan's Sikandar at the box office. While Sikandar is nearly towards the end of its box office run, Sunny's film is still far behind it despite more footfall.

Jaat crossed ₹50 crore mark a day ahead of its first week since release. Sikandar, on the other hand, was close to ₹100 crore mark after Day 6. Its first week earning was ₹90.25 crore.

It would be interesting to see when Jaat surpasses its next milestone, the ₹100 crore mark.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide According to the website, Jaat's India Net Collection was ₹ 47.50 crore on Monday. Its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 63.75 crore on the same day. While its Overseas Collection was ₹ 7.60 crore on 14 April, its India Gross Collection stood at ₹ 56.15 on day 5.