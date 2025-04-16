Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s movie witnesses 20% dip in Tuesday earnings; mints...

Jaat's box office collection faced a decline with a 20.69% drop on Day 6, earning 5.75 crore. 

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated16 Apr 2025, 08:26 AM IST
'Jaat'
’Jaat’

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol's Jaat saw a 20.69 per cent drop in its earnings on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action movie, which was released on April 10, minted 5.75 crore during its sixth day in theatres.

After a successful weekend run, Jaat's earnings hit a slump on Monday despite the partial holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. The Sunny Deol movie witnessed a 48.21 per cent fall in ticket sales on Monday.

With Sunny's “dhai kilo ka haath” and positive reviews from critics, Jaat is likely to make a strong return during the upcoming long weekend.

Also Read | Sunday does no wonders for Sikandar as Salman Khan’s Eid release enters Day 15

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6

According to Sacnilk numbers, Jaat, which earned 5.75 crore on Tuesday, has crossed the 50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Despite the weekday slump, the Sunny Deol movie has minted 53.25 crore net in India.

The movie has earned 63.75 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 7.6 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 56.15 crore in India.

Jaat: Occupancy

Jaat had an overall 19.55% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Jaipur and Chennai witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Also Read | Jaat Day 2: Sunny Deol’s movie makes a roaring entry into the weekend, mints...

Jaat vs Sikandar

Since its release, Sunny Deol's Jaat has been in direct competition with Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Despite better reviews, Jaat has not been able to beat Salman Khan's stardom.

Sikandar, allegedly marred by piracy concerns and bad critic reviews, was close to the 100 crore mark after Day 6. However, Jaat could only cross the 50 crore mark a day ahead of its first week since its release. Sikandar's first-week earning was 90.25 crore.

Also Read | Salman Khan movie Sikandar struggles to keep up amid face-off with Jaat

As Sikandar nears the end of its box office run, Sunny's movie may still be able to maintain its hype a little longer.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business NewsEntertainmentJaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol's movie witnesses 20% dip in Tuesday earnings; mints...
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 08:25 AM IST
