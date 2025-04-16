Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol’s movie witnesses 20% dip in Tuesday earnings; mints...

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6: Sunny Deol's Jaat saw a 20.69 per cent drop in its earnings on Tuesday. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the action movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹5.75 crore during its sixth day in theatres.

After a successful weekend run, Jaat's earnings hit a slump on Monday despite the partial holiday due to Ambedkar Jayanti. The Sunny Deol movie witnessed a 48.21 per cent fall in ticket sales on Monday.

With Sunny's “dhai kilo ka haath” and positive reviews from critics, Jaat is likely to make a strong return during the upcoming long weekend.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 6 According to Sacnilk numbers, Jaat, which earned ₹5.75 crore on Tuesday, has crossed the ₹50 crore mark at the Indian box office. Despite the weekday slump, the Sunny Deol movie has minted ₹53.25 crore net in India.

The movie has earned ₹63.75 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹7.6 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹56.15 crore in India.

Jaat: Occupancy Jaat had an overall 19.55% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. Jaipur and Chennai witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Jaat vs Sikandar Since its release, Sunny Deol's Jaat has been in direct competition with Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Despite better reviews, Jaat has not been able to beat Salman Khan's stardom.

Sikandar, allegedly marred by piracy concerns and bad critic reviews, was close to the ₹100 crore mark after Day 6. However, Jaat could only cross the ₹50 crore mark a day ahead of its first week since its release. Sikandar's first-week earning was ₹90.25 crore.

