Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s movie sees another dip ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2 release

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s movie saw a 36.50% dip on Wednesday, its third consecutive fall in three days. Jaat, which was looking forward to the long weekend, has been embroiled in a controversy over hurting the religious sentiments of the Christians in Punjab.

The falling numbers and the controversy came right before the action movie was in for a competition from Akshay Kumar's Kesari: Chapter 2, which will be released on April 18.

However, industry tracker Sacnilk said, “A good hold during the weekdays will keep Jaat in the race to score in the 2nd weekend.”

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹3.81 crore on Wednesday, Day 7.

Despite the drop, Jaat has minted ₹57.32 crore net in India.

Sacnilk said the weekday slump is “well within the normal range after the holiday”.

With Sunny's “dhai kilo ka haath” and positive reviews from critics, Jaat is likely to make a strong return during the upcoming long weekend.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 7 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹71.25 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹8.1 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹63.15 crore in India.

Jaat: Occupancy On Wednesday, Jaat had an overall Hindi occupancy of 10.26%. Chennai witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Jaat: Controversy A protest erupted in Punjab's Jalandhar against Jaat for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Christian community.

Protesters reached theatres to condemn a church scene from the film starring Randeep Hooda, but police intervention prevented on-ground demonstrations.

Community leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner demanding a ban on Jaat and warning of legal consequences for the cast and crew for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments.