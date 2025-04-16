Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: Sunny Deol’s film slows down amid controversy, mints THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7: The Sunny Deol-starrer Jaat has recorded another dip on Wednesday, owing to the weekday. The film is likely to improve in the upcoming Good Friday weekend. Amid this, the land has landed in a religious controversy.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 7 According to the industry tracker, Sacnilk, Jaat has collected ₹2.58 crore on day 7. The film completed first-week run in theatres and its total business is now ₹56.08 crore.

These are the live data from the website. The final figures will be up after the night shows only.

Not just the earnings and ticket sales, but the occupancy of Jaat has also been affected. On Wednesday, the film had an overall 9.09% occupancy among Hindi audiences. While it's better than other Hindi films, such as Sikandar, at the box office, it is still low for Jaat as compared to its previous double-digit occupancy.

NCR Delhi region continues to have the highest number of screenings for Jaat. In terms of occupancy, cities like Hyderabad and Jaipur are leading. Chennai also recorded high occupancy due to as low as only 15 screenings of Sunny Deol's film.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide On Tuesday, Jaat's ndia Net Collection was ₹ 53.50 crore. On the same day its Worldwide Collection was ₹ 71.25 crore, while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 8.10 crore. The India Gross Collection stood at ₹ 63.15 crore on April 15.

Film trade expert on Jaat Talking about Jaat's business, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Tuesday was most crucial – and #Jaat has passed the test... Despite being a working day, the film continued to maintain a solid grip in mass circuits and is on track to close its *extended* Week 1 at around ₹ 61 cr [+/-]. With the upcoming holiday on Friday [#GoodFriday], another spike in footfalls – especially at single screens – is very much on the cards. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr. Total: ₹ 53.92 cr.”

Jaat controversy explained Meanwhile, a protest against Jaat has erupted in Jalandhar, Punjab for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Christian community. Condemning a church scene from the film featuring Randeep Hooda, protesters reached theatres, but police intervention prevented their on-ground demonstrations from taking place.

The community leaders have submitted a memorandum to the Joint Commissioner, demanding a ban on Jaat, legal consequences for the cast and crew for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments and a 48-hour ultimatum to take action before they resume public protests.