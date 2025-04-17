Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol-starrer sees low turnout as Kesari 2 nears, rakes in THIS amount

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's film Jaat has slowed down at the box office, a day before Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 release. Jaat sees a dip in occupancy as the film registers a decline. All eyes are now on how much Jaat bounces back over the Good Friday weekend, while also clashing with the new release.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Jaat collected ₹2.1 crore on day 8. The film saw a 47.5% drop in earnings on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

The total business made by Jaat is now ₹59.6 crore. Keep in mind that these are real-time data from the website and will be updated with time. The final figures will be up after the night show.

On Thursday, Jaat witnessed an overall 7.80% occupancy among the Hindi audience. This marks the first time the occupancy has dropped to a single-digit percentage.

Despite the drop, Delhi NCR continues to lead in both the highest number of shows and audience turnout. Following closely is Mumbai.

Jaat Box Office Collection Worldwide As per the portal, Jaat's India Net Collection was ₹ 57.50 crore day 7. On the same day, the Worldwide Collection was ₹ 76 crore, while the Overseas Collection was ₹ 8.15 crore. The film's India Gross Collection was ₹ 67.85 on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Jaat inches closer to the ₹ 60 cr mark – a respectable total for a standalone film... Its biggest strength lies in the strong performance across mass circuits, which should continue to drive its business in Weekend 2 as well. #Jaat [Week 1] Thu 9.62 cr, Fri 7 cr, Sat 9.95 cr, Sun 14.05 cr, Mon 7.30 cr, Tue 6 cr, Wed 4.05 cr. Total: ₹ 57.97 cr. #India biz | Nett BOC | #Boxoffice.”

Jaat first week at box office As Jaat completed its first week run in cinemas, the makers announced Jaat 2, a sequel to the Sunny Deol movie. Director Gopichand Malineni will reportedly direct the sequel.

The confirmation arrived from Sunny Deol. He took to Instagram and shared a poster of the sequel. “Jaat on to a New Mission!” he wrote.

The film also features Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Saiyami Kher.

The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 Friday will decide Jaat's fate going forward. It is going to clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2. While Kesari is far behind Jaat's advance booking, the Akshay Kumar-starrer is likely to have a decent start at the ticket window.