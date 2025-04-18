Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol’s movie earns over ₹60 crore ahead of clash with Kesari 2

Sunny Deol's movie Jaat maintained its box office earnings on Day 8, grossing 61.5 crore in India. The movie performed steadily amid competition from Kesari Chapter 2

Arshdeep Kaur
Updated18 Apr 2025, 10:35 AM IST
Jaat has earned <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76 crore at the worldwide box office
Jaat has earned ₹76 crore at the worldwide box office(X @Boxoffice Fever)

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's movie Jaat maintained its Wednesday earnings on Thursday (Day 8), indicating its hold at the box office ahead of its clash with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

The action movie has minted a little over 60 crore in eight days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie just finished its long first week at the theatres.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 4 crore on Thursday, Day 8, the same as it did on Wednesday.

Over its 8-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 61.5 crore net in India.

Sacnilk said Jaat's weekday slump from Monday to Wednesday was “well within the normal range after the holiday.”

Also Read | Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 19: Salman Khan’s movie hit by Jaat, Kesari 2

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 76 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 8.15 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 67.85 crore in India.

Jaat: Occupancy

On Thursday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 10.66%. Jaipur witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Lucknow.

Also Read | Protests erupt against Sunny Deol’s Jaat in Punjab; Christians demand ban

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2

The Good Friday holiday and clashes with new releases like Kesari Chapter 2 will decide Jaat's fate in the future.

Kesari 2 has received a great response from the audience who saw the special fan screenings, and has sold nearly 57,000 tickets in advance bookings, earning over 3 crore.

Also Read | Waiting for Jaat OTT release? Here comes Jaat 2 for Sunny Deol fans

Sunny Deol announces Jaat sequel

As Jaat completed its first week run in cinemas, the makers announced Jaat 2, a sequel to the Sunny Deol movie. Director Gopichand Malineni will reportedly direct the sequel.

Sunny Deol confirmed the news on Instagram. He shared a poster of the sequel, writing, “Jaat on to a New Mission!”

 

 

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 8: Sunny Deol's movie earns over ₹60 crore ahead of clash with Kesari 2
First Published:18 Apr 2025, 10:33 AM IST
