Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol film’s earnings slump amid controversy, clash with Akshay Kumar’s Kesari 2

Written By Swastika Das Sharma
Published18 Apr 2025, 08:24 PM IST
Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol's latest movie Jaat slumped in comparison to its earlier earnings on Friday (Day 9), indicating its downfall at the box office even as it clashed with Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 and battled an unexpected controversy.

Action movie Jaat has minted a little over 64 crore in nine days. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie just entered its second weekend at the theatres, with this week set to be a long weekend.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted 2.81 crore on Friday, Day 9, which was lower than its Wednesday and Thursday run even though April 18 was a holiday.

Over its nine-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted 64.46 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

The Sunny Deol movie has earned 82.75 crore at the worldwide box office, of which 10 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of 72.75 crore in India, according to Saclink's final numbers till Thursday.

Jaat: Occupancy

On Thursday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 14.16 per cent. Jaipur witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.

Case filed against Jaat

A case has been lodged under Section 299 BNS at the Sadar police station in Jalandhar against Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda, along with director Gopichand Malineni and producer Naveen Yerneni, following allegations of hurting religious sentiments in their movie Jaat.

The complaint was filed by a local resident who claims that a scene in the recently released film 'Jaat' depicts an image resembling the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which has caused offence to the Christian community.

The complainant has urged the authorities to take appropriate action against the filmmakers for the controversial scene, which he believes disrespects religious beliefs and could incite communal tension.

The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

While the film faces legal scrutiny, just a week after the release of ‘Jaat’, Deol has announced the sequel to the film, titled ‘Jaat 2’.

(With agency inputs)

 

