Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol’s movie withstands Kesari 2 storm; earns...

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9: Sunny Deol starrer Jaat stood tall against Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2 at the box office on Friday, April 18. Jaat clashed with Kesari 2 on its ninth day in the theatres.

Jaat vs Kesari Chapter 2 Kesari 2 earned ₹7.5 crore on its opening day as it clashed with Jaat at the box office. Despite the buzz around the Akshay Kumar movie and the unexpected controversy Jaat landed into, Sunny Deol's movie earned a little over ₹4 crore on Friday.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, “The silver lining is that both films belong to entirely different genres.”

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 9 The movie had witnessed a major slump on Monday but managed to stabilise its earnings from Wednesday onwards. Overall, Jaat “delivered healthy returns,” and was “trending on weekdays” which was a big plus.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Sunny Deol's movie, which was released on April 10, minted ₹4.16 crore on Friday, Day 9.

Over its nine-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹65.81 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 9 The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹82.75 crore at the worldwide box office, of which ₹10 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹72.75 crore in India.

Jaat: Occupancy On Thursday, Jaat's overall Hindi occupancy was 15.21 per cent. Jaipur witnessed the highest number of shows and occupancy for Jaat, followed by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

Jaat lands into legal trouble After the demand for a ban on Jaat in Punjab's Jalandhar, Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda have been booked under Section 299 (insulting religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Jaat director Gopichand Malineni and producer Naveen Yerneni also face legal action following allegations of hurting religious sentiments.

The complaint was filed by a local resident who claims that a scene in the recently released film Jaat depicts an image resembling the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, which has offended the Christian community.

Sunny Deol announces Jaat sequel The makers have announced Jaat 2, a sequel to the Sunny Deol movie. Director Gopichand Malineni will reportedly direct the sequel.