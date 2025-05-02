Jaat Box Office Collection Day 23: Sunny Deol film mints THIS amount so far, fails to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 23: Jaat, the latest movie starring Sunny Deol, proved to be a decent hit at the box office, even though it could not enter the ₹100 crore mark. Over 22 days after its release, Jaat box office collection was nearly ₹90 crore in India

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 23 The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on its fourth week and failed to recover from that. After running for 22 days at the box office, Jaat minted nearly ₹90 crore.

On week 4, the movie collected ₹6.32 crore net in India, which was a 66.91 per cent drop from its week 1 collection.

Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie released on April 10, minted ₹22 lakh on Thursday, Day 22, according to industry tracker Saclink data.

Over its 22-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹87.07 crore net in India.

Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.

Jaat Worldwide Box Office Collection The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹116.75 crore at the worldwide box office till Wednesday, of which ₹14 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹102.75 crore in India.

Jaat Box Office collection: Estimates by experts Earlier, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel estimated that Sunny Deol's action thriller film Jaat may manage to enter the ₹100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers.

However, the estimates did not turn out to be true in case of India net numbers.

In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.” The Sunny Deol starrer earned ₹19.1 crore in the second week of release.

Jaat enters ₹ 100-crore club worldwide "Jaat", featuring Sunny Deol, collected ₹102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on April 21.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

It had a theatrical release on April 10.

Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.