Jaat Box Office Collection Day 23: Sunny Deol film mints THIS amount so far, fails to enter ₹100 crore club in India

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 23: Jaat, the latest movie starring Sunny Deol, proved to be a decent hit at the box office, even though it could not enter the ₹100 crore mark. Over 22 days after its release, Jaat box office collection was nearly ₹90 crore in India
The Sunny Deol movie had witnessed a major slump on its fourth week and failed to recover from that. After running for 22 days at the box office, Jaat minted nearly ₹90 crore.
On week 4, the movie collected ₹6.32 crore net in India, which was a 66.91 per cent drop from its week 1 collection.
Jaat, Sunny Deol's movie released on April 10, minted ₹22 lakh on Thursday, Day 22, according to industry tracker Saclink data.
Over its 22-day run at the theatres, Jaat has minted ₹87.07 crore net in India.
Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in lead roles.
The Sunny Deol movie has earned ₹116.75 crore at the worldwide box office till Wednesday, of which ₹14 crore was collected overseas. Jaat has earned a gross of ₹102.75 crore in India.
Earlier, film trade analyst Sumit Kadel estimated that Sunny Deol's action thriller film Jaat may manage to enter the ₹100 crore club if the second weekend reports good numbers.
However, the estimates did not turn out to be true in case of India net numbers.
In a post on X, he said, “Jaat is likely to cross ₹80 crore from this point. If the second weekend holds strong, it might just make it to the ₹100 crore club.” The Sunny Deol starrer earned ₹19.1 crore in the second week of release.
"Jaat", featuring Sunny Deol, collected ₹102.13 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on April 21.
Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.
It had a theatrical release on April 10.
Mythri Movie Makers shared the box office update on its X handle.
“The celebration of mass commercial cinema. A feast for the Single Screens continues. #JAAT collects 102.13 CRORES GROSS WORLDWIDE,” read the caption.