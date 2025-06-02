Jaat OTT release date: When and where to watch Sunny Deol's movie online

Jaat OTT release date: Sunny Deol’s movie Jaat, which was released in theatres on April 10, is all set to make its OTT debut. During its run, the movie garnered praise from both critics and the audience.

Advertisement

The good reviews also translated into better box office numbers, as the action movie earned ₹88.65 crore domestically during its theatrical run, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Globally, the film was a commercial hit in the ₹100 crore club. Jaat has earned ₹118.78 crore at the worldwide box office.

Jaat OTT release date: When and where to watch According to media reports, Jaat, starring Sunny Deol, will begin streaming on Netflix from June 5 onwards. However, the OTT giant has not officially confirmed this yet.

Jaat OTT release date: Plot Jaat is a high-octane action thriller set in the turbulent aftermath of the 2009 Tamil civilian war. The narrative kicks off when Ranatunga, a ruthless war criminal, flees to India with stolen treasure and, along with his gang, establishes a brutal regime across thirty villages. As oppression deepens and hope fades, the villagers live in fear under his reign of terror.

Advertisement

Years later, a mysterious stranger known only as Jaat emerges. Driven by a fierce sense of justice, he begins to uncover the atrocities committed by Ranatunga and his equally merciless wife. What follows is a relentless one-man crusade as Jaat takes on their tyrannical empire, determined to bring them down and restore peace to the region.

Jaat: Cast Jaat also stars Randeep Hooda, Viineet Kumar Siingh, Ramya Krishnan, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Jaat 2 Announced Sunny Deol has announced that he will return as Baldev Pratap Singh soon. Bollywood’s action hero said there will be a Jaat 2, a sequel to the movie.

Director Gopichand Malineni is reportedly going to direct the sequel.

Advertisement