As Jaat slows down at box office, Sunny Deol shifts focus to sequel: ‘Jaat 2 will be even better’

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol penned a note for fans on Sunday after the release of his recent film Jaat. Extending gratitude to the people, he also shared the first update about the upcoming sequel, Jaat 2. The news about Jaat 2 arrives amid the prequel's dipping numbers at the ticket window.

Jaat released on April 10, the film has grossed over ₹89 crores at the global box office. The makers announced the sequel, Jaat 2 earlier this week.

Sunny Deol on Jaat 2 Sunny took to his Instagram account and posted a video where he is seen taking a walk in a quaint valley. Surrounded by nature, Sunny appeared in his off-duty look and said in the video, “You have given me so much love for my film Jaat. I promise Jaat 2'= will be even better.”

"I often come to the valleys to wander because I really enjoy it. In a few days, I will soon resume shooting of Border 2," he updated fans.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote in the caption, "Keep loving #Jaat and I feel overwhelmed and blessed seeing all the videos of you all celebrating #Jaat and Cinema! Keep ‘em coming and share them with me, your love and emotions is what has made #Jaat a success."

Jaat and its box office business Jaat is directed by Gopichand Malineni. It also features Randeep Hooda as the antagonist who clashes with Sunny Deol. The film also stars Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan and Vineet Kumar Singh.

It is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

The film is racing against Salman Khan's Sikandar which has almost lost its grip at the cinemas. Currently, Jaat's prime opponent is Akshay Kumar's Kesari Chapter 2.

Jaat vs other films Jaat opened to lower-than-expected numbers at the box office. While it initially saw better occupancy than Sikandar, particularly in single-screen theatres across India as per film trade analysts, the film soon began to witness a consistent decline in collections, with the dip in earnings growing each day.

Jaat released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Considering its pan-India appeal the film failed to replicate the success of Sunny's previous release, Gadar 2. Gadar, only released in Hindi, had better earnings and opening day business.