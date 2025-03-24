JAAT trailer reviews: Sunny Deol’s dhaai kilo ke haath reaches South, ‘FATHER of Industry’

Sunny Deol is back, this time with JAAT to target the South Indian market. The official trailer of the movie was released on March 24.

The Bollywood movie marks the Hindi debut of director Gopichand Malineni, who directed Nandamuri Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy.

The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the production company behind Pushpa 2: The Rule. The South Indian production house earlier produced only one Hindi movie, Farrey, which marked the debut of Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Khan.

The trailer starts with the introduction of Ranatunga, the main villain of the movie.

“Ye Ranatunga ki Lanka hai. Yahan raasta kilometre me nahi, bichhi hui laashon me gina jaata hai (This is Ranatunga’s Lanka. Here, distances aren’t measured in kilometres, but in the bodies that lie along the way),” says Randeep Hooda who plays the vicious villain in the movie.

Then comes the Gadar 2 star, who broke many records with his previous release. The veteran Bollywood actor delivers one punchline after another.

“Jaan ki keemat jaankar bhi jaan ko jokhim me daalne wala hoon (Even after knowing the value of life, I’m someone who still risks it),” comes the hero, Sunny Deol.

Then, Sunny Deol delivers a “dhaai kilo ka haath” reference. The iconic dialogue was first used in Damini, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1993.

“Ye dhaai kilo ke haath ki taakat poora North dekh chuka hai. Ab South dekhega (The strength of these two-and-a-half-kilo hands has already been witnessed by the North. Now, the South will see it),” comes the ‘punch’ line.

The movie also stars Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Ramya Krishnan, Saiyami Kher and Saiyami Kher. Actress Ayesha Khan, who earlier went viral for her song Motha in Gangs of Godavari, is also a part of the movie cast. Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut in Munna Michael, will reportedly feature in an item song.

The interest for JAAT went higher on Google between March 23 and March 24 because of the trailer release.

JAAT trailer reviews Social media went crazy after the trailer was dropper. The video on YouTube went viral and gained nearly half a million views in an hour.

“Ending dialoque was epic, sir,” wrote one Bollywood fan while another commented, “Finally, the 90s Bollywood stars are taking care of the industry. The biggest mass movies are coming in theatres, Sikander and JAAT.”

“This movie will blow up the theatres,” predicted one fan.

“Real FATHER Of Industry ___Sunny Deol,” came from another.